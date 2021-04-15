Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $188.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $172.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $173.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

