Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CSL opened at $172.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.81. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $173.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

