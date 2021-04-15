Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.28. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

