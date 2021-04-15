Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

