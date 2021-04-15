Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $330.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after buying an additional 1,124,853 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,910,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,727 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

