Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

MDT stock opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The stock has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

