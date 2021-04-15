Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $53,365,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.04.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

