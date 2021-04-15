Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 102,544 VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 141,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 40,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 230,904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.47 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

