Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01. 608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

