Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.12. 39,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,434. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

