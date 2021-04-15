Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.80

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $13.73. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 3,724 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.