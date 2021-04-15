Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Canterbury Park stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $65.33 million, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.51. Canterbury Park has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

