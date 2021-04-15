Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Canterbury Park stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $65.33 million, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.51. Canterbury Park has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.
Canterbury Park Company Profile
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.