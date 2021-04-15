Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Shares Down 10.4%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,502,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 486,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

