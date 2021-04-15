Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 498,637 shares.The stock last traded at $372.18 and had previously closed at $378.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

