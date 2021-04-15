Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$51.85 and last traded at C$52.03. Approximately 144,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 382,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.71.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

