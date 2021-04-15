Canaccord Genuity Raises PayPoint (LON:PAY) Price Target to GBX 825

PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 638 ($8.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 593.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 591.12. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 790 ($10.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £438.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

