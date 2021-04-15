Canaccord Genuity Increases Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $20.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Zuora’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $131,787.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Insiders have sold a total of 96,168 shares of company stock worth $1,464,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

