Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. Cameco has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,656,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

