Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0159 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $40.90 million and $351,129.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.52 or 0.03928767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.