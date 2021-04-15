Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.

CLNFF remained flat at $$44.83 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 253. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Calian Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

