Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of CHW stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
