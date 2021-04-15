Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CHW stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,001,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 140,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,337 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

