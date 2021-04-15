Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 45,312 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,312 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

