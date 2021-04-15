Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 32,957 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,957 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,223 shares of company stock worth $11,993,753.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.