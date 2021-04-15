Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $99,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,958,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.24. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.