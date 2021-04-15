Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $7.95 Million Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 162,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,946,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of PNM Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,922 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after buying an additional 409,151 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in PNM Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,407,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.45 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

