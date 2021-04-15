Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.75 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

