Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

