Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,332,733. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

