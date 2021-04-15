Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,164 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after purchasing an additional 855,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in General Mills by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.