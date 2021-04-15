Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,801 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8,808.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 83,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $101.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

