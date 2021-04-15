Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.76 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.