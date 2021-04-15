Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 958 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.57 and its 200 day moving average is $265.45. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.59.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.