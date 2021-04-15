Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,804 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.