CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. UBS Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY remained flat at $$1.03 on Thursday. 80,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,129. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.