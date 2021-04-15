Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

