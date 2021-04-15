Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,234,741 shares.The stock last traded at $21.97 and had previously closed at $22.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Truist Securities cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

