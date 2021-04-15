C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 265,197 shares.The stock last traded at $30.28 and had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

