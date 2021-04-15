Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $256.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $201.92 and a twelve month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

