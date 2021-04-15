Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Brunswick worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

NYSE:BC opened at $102.51 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.