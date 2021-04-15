Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Brown-Forman Co. (NASDAQ:BF/B) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.92 and last traded at $72.50. Approximately 1,041,238 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.