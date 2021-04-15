Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.5% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. 1,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,009. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $55.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.