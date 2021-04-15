Brokers Set Expectations for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

