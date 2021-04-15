Brokers Issue Forecasts for BlackRock, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $8.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s FY2021 earnings at $35.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

BlackRock stock opened at $801.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $738.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $811.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.