Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) PT at C$13.08

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.08.

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Insiders have bought 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 in the last three months.

TransAlta stock opened at C$12.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.14. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$7.18 and a twelve month high of C$12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.04.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.