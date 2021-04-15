Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price at $20.63

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

NAPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.03 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.