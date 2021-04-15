Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $80.67

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 45,879 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period.

Shares of PBH traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 250,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,004. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

