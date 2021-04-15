Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Target Price at $35.79

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.79.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 17,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

