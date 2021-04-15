Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $73.67

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $51.96 on Monday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

