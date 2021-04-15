Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target at $16.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

IIPZF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $$10.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

