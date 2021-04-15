Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) PT at €10.13

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.60 ($12.48).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €10.23 ($12.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.52. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.